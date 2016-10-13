BRUSSELS Oct 13 The European Union launched an
appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization panel
finding last month that it had failed to rein in billions of
dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus.
The European Union in particular disagreed with the
conclusion that, even though most of the subsidies challenged by
the United States had ended, the EU had not yet fully complied
with a previous ruling, the European Commission said in a
statement.
The EU also considers that the panel made several errors in
its assessment of the alleged harm that these subsidies caused
to Airbus rival Boeing.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de
Carbonnel)