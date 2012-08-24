* No anti-subsidy tariffs for the time being

By Sebastian Moffett

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 The European Union will begin registering imports of U.S. bioethanol from Saturday, raising the possibility of EU tariffs on shipments worth more than 700 million euros ($876.19 million)a year, the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The order follows the launch of an investigation by the Commission last November into complaints that U.S. bioethanol exporters were using unfair state subsidies to sell their fuel to Europe at illegally low prices.

The United States is the world's largest producer of bioethanol, accounting for nearly two-thirds of annual global production of 85 billion litres.

If the registration order leads to EU authorities finding evidence of unfair trade practices, it could result in retroactive import tariffs on more than one billion of litres of U.S. bioethanol imports annually.

"Imports of the product concerned shall be made subject to registration so that, eventually, measures may retroactively be applied against those imports from the date of such registration," the Commission said in statement carried in the EU's Official Journal.

EU bioethanol industry association ePURE - whose members produce 80 percent of Europe's bioethanol and include Germany's CropEnergies and Spain's Abengoa - had complained to the Commission that tax credits in the United States allowed its exporters to cut their EU selling price by about 40 percent.

ePure estimates the value of U.S. bioethanol imports to the EU at 720 million euros a year.

"This decision represents an important step forward for the European ethanol industry and acknowledges the significant damage caused to European ethanol producers by massive quantities of subsidized ethanol imported from the USA," Rob Vierhout, Secretary General of ePURE, said in a statement.

European demand for bioethanol is being boosted by official targets to wean the bloc off fossil fuels in order to fight climate change.

Europe used about 5.5 billion litres of bioethanol in 2010, with about 20 percent imported from the United States, according to industry estimates. The percentage is expected to rise as EU producers struggle with colder weather and smaller fields than their rivals in those countries.

In a similar case, the EU imposed tariffs in 2008 of up to 400 euros per tonne on U.S. biodiesel and extended them to Canada in 2009.

Still, the Commission said it had decided not to begin "countervailing", or anti-subsidy, duties as the main subsidy programme for the time in question had been stopped.

"The Commission decided not to adopt provisional countervailing duties ... because it was provisionally found that the main subsidy scheme in force during the investigation period had ceased," the statement said.