BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
GENEVA Dec 19 The European Union launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization on Friday to challenge "billions of dollars" of allegedly illegal U.S. subsidies for Boeing Co, the WTO said in a statement.
The EU case argues that Washington state broke WTO rules by offering Boeing "vastly expanded" tax breaks to manufacture its new 777X model in the state. The EU and the United States have still not resolved a decade-old trade dispute about subsidies for Boeing and its European rival Airbus. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: