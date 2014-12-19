GENEVA Dec 19 The European Union launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization on Friday to challenge "billions of dollars" of allegedly illegal U.S. subsidies for Boeing Co, the WTO said in a statement.

The EU case argues that Washington state broke WTO rules by offering Boeing "vastly expanded" tax breaks to manufacture its new 777X model in the state. The EU and the United States have still not resolved a decade-old trade dispute about subsidies for Boeing and its European rival Airbus. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton)