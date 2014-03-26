BRUSSELS, March 26 The European Union must
improve its energy security after Russia's takeover of Ukraine's
Crimea peninsula and is working on it with the United States, a
joint statement of EU and U.S. leaders said on Wednesday.
"The situation in Ukraine proves the need to reinforce
energy security in Europe and we are considering new
collaborative efforts to achieve this goal," the statement said.
The EU now buys most of its gas from Russia, making the
28-nation bloc dependent on supplies from the Russian
state-owned Gazprom monopoly.
European leaders said last week they would like to diversify
their energy sources and the United States, thanks to new
technologies, now has large quantities of shale gas that it
could sell to Europe.
"We welcome the prospect of U.S. liquefied natural gas
exports in the future since additional global supplies will
benefit Europe and other strategic partners," the statement
said.
"We agree on the importance of redoubling transatlantic
efforts to support European energy security to further diversify
energy sources and suppliers and to allow for reverse natural
gas flows to Ukraine from its EU neighbours," it said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)