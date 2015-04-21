By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 The European Union will mount a
fresh bid to persuade the United States to free up the billions
of euros in collateral it requires foreign re-insurers to set
aside against policies.
EU states agreed on Tuesday to give the bloc's executive
European Commission a mandate to negotiate a regulatory pact
with the United States.
European re-insurers, such as Munich Re and Hannover Re of
Germany and syndicates on the Lloyd's of London market, comply
with EU solvency rules but must also meet additional U.S.
collateral requirements when underwriting in the United States.
Re-insurers say this puts them at a competitive disadvantage
to American rivals by increasing capital costs and making
premiums more expensive.
"An agreement with the U.S. will greatly facilitate trade in
reinsurance and related activities", Janis Reirs, minister of
finance for Latvia, which holds the EU's rotating presidency,
said in a statement.
"It will enable us for instance to recognise each others
prudential rules and help supervisors exchange information."
European and other non-American re-insurers helped to pay
for damage from the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco and met 64
percent of the claims related to the 9/11 attacks in New York.
The EU introduces new solvency rules for insurers next
January and the European Commission must decide if U.S. and
other foreign insurers should comply as well to continue
operating in the 28-nation bloc.
This may give the EU executive some leverage this time round
in its negotiations on collateral.
Brussels has been trying for years to persuade the United
States to scrap its collateral requirements, but this has been
difficult partly because the U.S. insurance sector is regulated
by state-level supervisors.
Some U.S. supervisors have cut collateral requirements but a
country-wide deal is needed to be effective.
Both sides made some progress with their "Way Forward" joint
statement in July last year which contained a commitment to
"examine the further reduction and possible removal of
collateral requirements in both jurisdictions".
Jesus Cisneros, policy adviser for international affairs and
reinsurance at Insurance Europe, an industry body, said a
bilateral agreement should seek the total elimination of
collateral requirements for non-American reinsurers.
"Such an agreement would set an important global precedent
for how cross-border reinsurance transactions should be
regulated," Cisneros said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)