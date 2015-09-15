(Adds reaction from U.S. and EU biodiesel bodies)
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The European Union is
extending anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties imposed on U.S.
biodiesel imports for a further five years, until September
2020, maintaining its defence against trade in the renewable
fuel source.
The bloc set the duties in 2009 on a number of U.S.
producers of biodiesel, including Archer Daniels Midland Co
and Cargill Inc, effectively bringing to a
halt $1 billion in annual trade.
The EU decided there was still a risk of harm if the duties
were lifted and so chose to extend them, the EU's official
journal stated on Tuesday.
At issue was a U.S. tax credit of $1 per gallon of biodiesel
produced, which the European Commission judged was harming
European producers.
The U.S.-based National Biodiesel Board said the decision
was unfair because the tax incentive had expired and European
biodiesel producers had been able to receive the same benefit if
their product was blended in the United States.
"In fact, U.S. imports of biodiesel from the EU have grown
in recent years while EU imports of U.S. biodiesel have been
virtually eliminated since the EU duties were imposed," the
board said in a statement.
Americans last year consumed about 1.8 billion gallons of
biodiesel, produced from fats and oils, including soybean oil,
recycled cooking oil and animal fats.
The European Biodiesel Board (EBB), which brought the
initial case, said a legislative package to extend the tax
credit through 2016 meant that duties had to stay.
"Even though the tax credit kept expiring several times, the
U.S. authorities have established a tradition of reinstating the
tax credit in a retroactive manner," EBB Secretary-General
Raffaello Garofalo said in a statement.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and Chris Prentice
in New York; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Dale Hudson)