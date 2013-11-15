* Consumer groups say companies seeking to weaken standards
* EU, U.S. trade deal would encompass half of world economy
By Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 U.S. and EU trade negotiators
rejected accusations on Friday that they are pandering to
multinational companies in their push to agree the world's
largest free-trade deal, saying food safety and the environment
will not be put at risk.
Consumer and green groups say a deal encompassing half the
world's economic output threatens the standards governing
products from medical devices to toys, because companies are
pressing for lower costs and fewer barriers to trade.
"We are not in the business of lowering standards," the
European Union's chief trade negotiator Ignacio Garcia Bercero
told a news conference after the second round of negotiations in
Brussels on an EU-U.S. free trade pact.
His U.S. counterpart Dan Mullaney insisted: "We have
received a clear message that whatever we do in regulation, we
should not be undercutting the levels of protection that we have
for the environment and for human health and safety."
Following the collapse of marathon global trade talks, the
world's largest economies are trying to agree a series of
all-encompassing bilateral or bloc-to-bloc trade deals that go
far beyond just lowering tariffs and seek to make life easier
for businesses by harmonising rules.
Brussels and Washington both see free trade as a way to
create jobs and generate investment after years of low growth
following the global financial crisis.
Their proposed deal, which negotiators began discussing in
July and hope to agree by the end of next year, could boost the
EU and U.S. economies by more than $100 billion a year each.
"FRANKENSTEIN FOODS"
The talks have been overshadowed by reports the United
States bugged EU offices under a surveillance programme made
public by a former intelligence contractor, Edward Snowden. But
that is not the only sensitive issue.
As negotiators wrapped up their week of talks in Brussels,
environmental group Friends of the Earth called on negotiators
to exclude any areas dealing with food safety, and warned
against any attempt to deregulate polluting industries.
"There is a need for much closer scrutiny of these
negotiations and for many more people to be aware of the dangers
they present to citizens and the environment," said Magda
Stoczkiewicz, director of the group's Europe office.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht has repeatedly said the
EU's tight regulation of genetically modified food will not
change, even if Brussels and Washington sign an accord. Many
Europeans consider GM crops as "Frankenstein Food".
But U.S. lawmakers have said they will not support a deal
unless the EU tears down barriers that have blocked U.S. farm
exports.
Washington has long been frustrated by EU restrictions on
U.S. farm produce, such as foodstuffs containing genetically
modified organisms and meat from animals fed with the growth
stimulant ractopamine.
U.S. negotiator Mullaney told reporters that while the talks
were private, he had "heard a lot from civil society" and had
received hundreds of comments and held meetings with
non-governmental organisations and small businesses.
In another ambitious deal, the United States is
simultaneously negotiating a Trans-Pacific Partnership with Asia
and Latin America. That too came in for criticism this week when
the website WikiLeaks obtained the draft text of part of it and
said it sought to shrink consumer rights and unfairly benefit
U.S. pharmaceutical companies.
The U.S. negotiations in both the Pacific and in Europe aim
to create free trade deals covering 60 percent of the world's
commerce and more than 1 billion people.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)