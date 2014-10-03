* EU-U.S. accord could significantly deepen trade
* Europeans worry health, public safety will be sacrificed
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 The European Union is seeking to
contain a new complaint that a trade deal with the United States
would undermine Europe's protection against dangerous chemicals,
eager to avoid another front of resistance to the world's
biggest trade accord.
More than a year into negotiations, the European Commission,
the EU executive, is engaged in a public relations battle to
defend plans to deepen the transatlantic trading relationship
and create a market of some 800 million people encompassing
almost half the world's economy.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the EU's trade chief will tell
environmental activists on Friday that a free-trade pact between
the top two trading blocs will not expose Europeans to harmful
chemicals or force the EU to change its laws.
Under EU rules, chemicals must be proved to be safe before
they are used. In the United States, chemicals must be shown to
be harmful to be banned.
Some European public safety and environmental groups say a
trade deal with the United States would allow U.S. companies to
import chemicals considered toxic or dangerous in Europe.
"A possible agreement would under no circumstances result in
the lowering of existing EU environmental and health standards
with regard to chemicals," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht
wrote, referring to the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership, or TTIP, which is under negotiation.
"TTIP will have no chilling effect on the implementation of
existing EU chemicals regulations," the letter said.
Negotiators conclude the seventh round of talks in
Washington later on Friday and are hoping to clinch a deal next
year. Many companies say it could bring major economic benefits
and create jobs over the long term.
Part of the rationale behind an EU-U.S. free-trade deal,
which could generate $100 billion a year for both the EU and the
United States, is to make it easier for companies to do business
by respecting each others' standards.
TOXIC RISK?
But the Commission says that when it comes to chemicals, EU
and U.S. regulations on chemicals differ significantly, making
so-called mutual recognition impossible.
Within the trade deal, the European Union aims only to
better classify and label chemicals, share data on chemicals
more effectively and protect confidential business information
to make systems more efficient and cut bureaucracy and costs.
One group of campaigners, ClientEarth, said on its website
this week that a leaked document from the trade negotiations
signalled that the public's concerns were not being heeded.
"The European Union is giving the United States a chance to
block any initiative to protect EU citizens and the environment
from the risk of toxic chemicals," said Vito Buonsante, an
advisor at ClientEarth, which specialises in environmental
litigation and research.
Until now, much of the criticism of the EU-U.S. trade deal
has focused on the pact's "Investor-State Dispute Settlement"
clause that would allow companies to take cross-border legal
action against governments if they breach the trade treaty.
Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel opposes the
inclusion in trade deals of provisions to protect investors.
Unions say it gives multinationals too much power and could
undermine laws on labour, the environment or food standards.
A public consultation on the issue in the European Union
received an unprecedented 149,399 submissions and the Commision,
which handles trade on behalf the EU's 28 countries, is expected
to comment next month.
