BERLIN Jan 19 No clear majority has so far
emerged among EU states for a free-trade agreement between the
European Union and the United States and both sides need to
explain the benefits of such a deal, the EU's health chief said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the 28-nation EU to speed
up negotiations with the United States on what would be the
world's biggest trade deal. But there is public opposition in
Europe based on fears of weaker food and environmental
standards.
"We have to take people's concerns seriously," Vytenis
Andriukaitis, European commissioner for health and food safety,
told German daily Tagesspiegel, adding that the trade agreement
ultimately needed to be ratified by all national parliaments.
"At the moment, I don't see a safe majority for this yet,"
he said in an interview published on Monday, adding the EU
Commission had published some negotiating papers to improve
transparency.
The EU has said the final wording would, however, remain
confidential until an agreement was reached on the Transatlantic
Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).
Negotiations for the TTIP were launched in July 2013 and
officials are seeking a deal that goes well beyond trade to
remove barriers to businesses. There is concern in Europe that
U.S. multinationals would use a proposed investment protection
clause to bypass national laws in EU countries.
In Berlin, more than 25,000 people joined a rally against
the TTIP and genetically modified food over the weekend.
