BERLIN Aug 30 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday there would not be an official declaration that negotiations on a free trade deal between the United States and the European Union had ended without an agreement although talks had de facto failed.

"It doesn't make sense to end talks on such issues - neither with Turkey nor with Russia nor with America," Gabriel said during a news conference.

"But if the Americans don't move towards the Europeans, then Europe can't agree to a 'TTIP light'. And with this, the project - at least how it was all planned for this year - has failed."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gabriel said that the United States had effectively ended the TTIP because Washington had not wanted to compromise with its European counterparts. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)