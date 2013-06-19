* Leading lawmakers want judge to oversee data transfers
* A national supervisor should also have a say
* Majority of Yahoo! and Google users based outside U.S.
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, June 19 European Union lawmakers want
to forbid the United States from accessing European citizens'
data without the approval of a judge or equivalent authority, a
response to the revelations about the Prism spy programme.
Lawmakers from the European People's Party (EPP), the
biggest group in the European Parliament, on Wednesday backed a
proposal that would force U.S. officials to use an existing
international agreement to gain access to citizens' data.
That agreement, known as the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty
(MLAT), asks that a judge - or equivalent "competent authority"
- approve any transfer of data outside the EU.
The European Commission pushed for such a stipulation during
negotiations over data privacy in 2011, but backed down after
lobbying by the United States, which was worried it would slow
access to data needed to combat terrorism threats.
The EPP's backing for the change - which would force all
non-EU countries to go through a judge or equivalent authority
in the relevant EU country - increases the likelihood that it
will become law, although it would still require approval from
EU member states as well as majority backing in parliament.
"It prevents third countries from accessing our data at will
or at random - an important protection for citizens in light of
the recent PRISM 'net-tapping' revelations," Sean Kelly, an
Irish member of the EPP, said of the proposal.
U.S. officials have confirmed the existence of PRISM, a
programme to collect data from Google, Facebook, Skype and other
U.S. companies, after a whistleblower leaked documents to the
Guardian and Washington Post revealing the operation.
Viviane Reding, the European commissioner for justice, has
expressed her frustration about PRISM, writing to U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder last week to demand an explanation for its
activities in Europe.
She also wants the United States to make any requests for
data via MLAT, which was signed by the European Commission and
the United States in 2003 and came into force in 2010.
A Commission official said checks by a national authority
can be done within 24 hours of a request being made, dismissing
any concerns the United States may have about the treaty slowing
down access to critical data.
While there has been widespread outrage in Europe at the
revelations surrounding PRISM - President Barack Obama faced
demands for further explanation during talks with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday - there is
no evidence U.S. authorities broke the law.
Since Google, Facebook, Apple and the other companies taking
part in the programme all operate under U.S. law and the U.S.
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court permits the monitoring,
European authorities have limited scope to act.
"No European law can credibly deter the U.S. from coercing
Cloud companies to cooperate with secret mass-surveilllance if
there is no risk of detection," said Caspar Bowden, a privacy
campaigner who previously advised Microsoft on data privacy.
"What is really needed is U.S. political recognition of
European human rights in a full-binding Treaty."
The EPP's push to amend the law to ensure that MLAT is used
is the start of a process that could take several months.
Parliament's civil liberties committee is expected to hold a
first vote on the proposal in September or October.
But even if parliament does approve the changes, it is far
from certain EU member states will give them their backing.