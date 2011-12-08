* Joint procurement would give a better deal, EU exec says

* Plan part of EU proposals to counter health threats

* EU also wants power to impose emergency measures on states

By Charlie Dunmore

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 The European Union's executive wants the power to negotiate the purchase of vaccines on behalf of EU governments in future flu pandemics, in order to get a better deal from drug companies, draft rules proposed on Thursday showed.

Some EU governments were left with little or no vaccine against the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, due to supply constraints and liability and cost concerns, while others such as Britain and Germany had excess stocks.

"We all know that the conditions that were imposed by the pharma industry on member states sometimes were not the best of conditions that one would hope," EU health chief John Dalli told a news briefing ahead of the Thursday's proposals.

"They were insisting on secrecy, they were insisting that they would waive responsibility if anything happened."

Under the plan, member states could ask the European Commission on a voluntary basis to coordinate contractual negotiations with vaccine manufacturers on their behalf.

Governments would still be responsible for buying and distributing vaccines themselves, the Commission said, and any joint procurement process would have to meet EU competition and internal market requirements.

"We believe that if member states jointly, with the facilitation of the Commission, embark on this type of negotiation, the leverage will be much bigger and we can get a much better deal from the pharma industry," Dalli said.

Major flu vaccine manufacturers include GlaxoSmithKline , Sanofi and Novartis.

The plan is part of wider legislative proposals to improve the bloc's response to major cross-border health threats.

Other changes include allowing the Commission to declare a health emergency in Europe without waiting for the World Health Organisation (WHO), as required under current rules, in order to speed up the approval of new vaccines.

Another proposal would allow the Commission to impose emergency health measures on member states that are doing too little to control the spread of diseases or other health threats across borders.

"For example, we can say that all animals passing the border should be checked for certain things, or people coming through ports and airports should be checked for temperature," Dalli said. "We are not talking about closing borders."

The proposals must now be approved by a majority of EU governments and lawmakers before becoming law, which could take more than a year, but Dalli said he did not foresee any major objections to the plans. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)