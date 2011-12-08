* Joint procurement would give a better deal, EU exec says
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 The European Union's
executive wants the power to negotiate the purchase of vaccines
on behalf of EU governments in future flu pandemics, in order to
get a better deal from drug companies, draft rules proposed on
Thursday showed.
Some EU governments were left with little or no vaccine
against the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, due to supply constraints
and liability and cost concerns, while others such as Britain
and Germany had excess stocks.
"We all know that the conditions that were imposed by the
pharma industry on member states sometimes were not the best of
conditions that one would hope," EU health chief John Dalli told
a news briefing ahead of the Thursday's proposals.
"They were insisting on secrecy, they were insisting that
they would waive responsibility if anything happened."
Under the plan, member states could ask the European
Commission on a voluntary basis to coordinate contractual
negotiations with vaccine manufacturers on their behalf.
Governments would still be responsible for buying and
distributing vaccines themselves, the Commission said, and any
joint procurement process would have to meet EU competition and
internal market requirements.
"We believe that if member states jointly, with the
facilitation of the Commission, embark on this type of
negotiation, the leverage will be much bigger and we can get a
much better deal from the pharma industry," Dalli said.
Major flu vaccine manufacturers include GlaxoSmithKline
, Sanofi and Novartis.
The plan is part of wider legislative proposals to improve
the bloc's response to major cross-border health threats.
Other changes include allowing the Commission to declare a
health emergency in Europe without waiting for the World Health
Organisation (WHO), as required under current rules, in order to
speed up the approval of new vaccines.
Another proposal would allow the Commission to impose
emergency health measures on member states that are doing too
little to control the spread of diseases or other health threats
across borders.
"For example, we can say that all animals passing the border
should be checked for certain things, or people coming through
ports and airports should be checked for temperature," Dalli
said. "We are not talking about closing borders."
The proposals must now be approved by a majority of EU
governments and lawmakers before becoming law, which could take
more than a year, but Dalli said he did not foresee any major
objections to the plans.
