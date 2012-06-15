BRUSSELS, June 15 European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy will host a phone call on Friday between the
leaders of Germany, Italy, France and Britain to prepare for
next week's meeting of the Group of 20 leading industrial
nations, his spokesman said on Friday.
"Van Rompuy will host a call of the European participants of
the G20 on Friday afternoon," the spokesman said. "This is to
coordinate the positions of the European participants ahead of
the G20 meeting."
The call will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti, French President Francois Hollande and European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
G20 leaders will meet in Los Cabos, Mexico on June 18-19.
Their conversations will be dominated by the European debt
crisis.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)