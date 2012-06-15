* Leaders of Germany, Italy, France, Britain and Spain to talk

* Friday call expected to be dominated by debt crisis (Adds detail on Spanish participation, comment from official)

By John O'Donnell

BRUSSELS, June 15 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy will host a phone call on Friday between the leaders of Germany, Italy, France, Britain and Spain ahead of next week's meeting of the Group of 20 leading industrial nations, his spokesman said on Friday.

Van Rompuy organised the call, which comes shortly before a critical Greek vote that could determine whether it stays in the euro zone, to coordinate the European Union's position for the G20 summit. That meeting is expected to be dominated by the European debt crisis.

"Van Rompuy will host a call of the European participants of the G20 on Friday afternoon," said a spokesman for Van Rompuy, who as president of the European Council chairs meetings of EU leaders and aims to broker consensus on policy.

"This is to coordinate the positions of the European participants ahead of the G20 meeting."

The call will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

The president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, will also join the discussion.

One EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the leaders may use the call to discuss deeper European economic integration, including the degree to which it should involve all 27 members of the European Union or the 17 countries in the euro zone.

Van Rompuy, Barroso, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, and Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker have been given the task of reporting on closer euro zone integration to a leaders' summit on June 28-29.

The G20 leaders meet in Los Cabos, Mexico on June 18-19 and Rajoy will also attend the meeting. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)