* Move needed for more stable monetary union - Van Rompuy
* EU council president says must show markets euro
irreversible
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 Euro zone countries may
have to pool some sovereignty if they want to secure their
monetary union, one of the European Union's top officials said
on Tuesday, in remarks that could send a shudder through the
bloc's weaker states.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs
meetings of euro zone and EU leaders, said without much closer
integration of economic policies among the euro zone, a degree
of doubt would always surround the 13-year-old single currency.
"The euro zone has to move towards real economic union
commensurate with monetary union," Van Rompuy said in a speech
to a conference held by a think tank in Brussels.
"We need to give both our citizens and the markets a clear
message about the irreversibility of the euro," he said.
To achieve that, it would mean the 17 countries that use the
currency sacrificing a degree of sovereignty to give the
monetary union the strongest-possible underpinings.
"This will imply in some of these areas a pooling of
sovereignty in exchange for a stronger, more stable monetary
union," he said.
The remarks will cause consternation in some member states,
where there is a deep aversion to the prospect of surrendering
more sovereignty to Brussels. There are already proposals from
the European Commission for much tighter oversight of member
states budgets, including fines for the wayward.
"(Deepening economic union) will require a combination of
two things, a significant strengthening of our rules and
mechanism for fiscal responsibility and a large step in terms of
integration in economic policies," Van Rompuy said.
While giving up any amount of autonomy is a challenge,
Germany, which has had to foot much of the bill for rescuing
three euro zone countries and building a rescue fund to help
others, is determined to have stricter oversight.
Four countries -- Ireland, Portugal, Greece and Italy -- are
already being closely monitored by officials from the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund, although Italy,
unlike the others, is not receiving financial aid.
"We have to fight for our economic and monetary union ...
And Europe's place in the world," Van Rompuy told the Lisbon
Council think tank. "In Italy, it is an hour of truth."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)