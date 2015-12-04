BRUSSELS Dec 4 European Union regulators opened
on Friday an investigation into 1.2 billion euros ($1.30
billion) in state aid granted by Danish authorities to Vestjysk
Bank, concerned that the lender's planned overhaul
would not ensure its long-term viability.
The European Commission, which had temporarily cleared the
Danish aid in April 2012 while it waited for the bank to come up
with its revamp plan, said it would look into several elements
before making a final decision.
"The Commission will also assess whether the bank and its
owners contributed sufficiently to the costs of the
restructuring and whether appropriate measures have been put in
place to minimise the competition distortion brought about by
State aid," the EU executive said.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)