BRUSSELS Jan 18 EU regulators are readying a formal complaint against Visa Europe over its credit card fees, the EU's antitrust chief said.

"We are preparing a statement of objections. We don't know yet when to send it," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc, runs the largest card network in the 27-country European Union. The European Commission is now investigating its consumer credit and deferred debit card charges.

Visa Europe agreed to cut its debit card fees in December 2010 to settle the Commission's antitrust probe into that part of its business. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)