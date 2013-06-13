Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
BRUSSELS, June 13 EU regulators asked Visa Europe's customers and rivals to assess its offer to cap inter-bank credit card fees at the same level as competitor MasterCard, among concessions intended to end an antitrust investigation and avoid a possible fine.
"The (European) Commission is now seeking feedback on these proposals from interested parties through a market test," the EU antitrust authority said in a statement.
"If the proposals address the Commission's competition concerns, the Commission may decide to make them legally binding on Visa Europe," said the executive EU body, which acts as antitrust regulator across the 27-country bloc.
Accepting the offer would mean no finding of wrongdoing nor any fine for Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc . The Commission unveiled details of the company's proposal last month..
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says announced its acquisition of LightCyber; Palo Alto networks has acquired LightCyber for $105 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source