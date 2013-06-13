BRUSSELS, June 13 EU regulators asked Visa Europe's customers and rivals to assess its offer to cap inter-bank credit card fees at the same level as competitor MasterCard, among concessions intended to end an antitrust investigation and avoid a possible fine.

"The (European) Commission is now seeking feedback on these proposals from interested parties through a market test," the EU antitrust authority said in a statement.

"If the proposals address the Commission's competition concerns, the Commission may decide to make them legally binding on Visa Europe," said the executive EU body, which acts as antitrust regulator across the 27-country bloc.

Accepting the offer would mean no finding of wrongdoing nor any fine for Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc . The Commission unveiled details of the company's proposal last month..