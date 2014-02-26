BRUSSELS Feb 26 Europe's antitrust regulator
accepted on Wednesday Visa Europe's offer to cap its inter-bank
credit card fees at 0.3 percent per transaction, the same level
as rival MasterCard, as it ended an antitrust investigation into
the company.
"The cap on inter-bank fees for Visa Europe's credit cards
and the commitments ensuring cross-border competition are
excellent news for European consumers, since the fees paid by
retailers end up on their bills," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Reuters reported on Feb. 14 that the European Commission
would take up the offer from the world's largest card payments
company, which is owned and operated by more than 3,000 European
financial institutions.
The EU competition authority had told Visa Europe, the
European licensee of Visa Inc, that its inter-bank credit
card fees were anti-competitive.