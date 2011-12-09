BRUSSELS Dec 9 EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether state aid granted to Oesterreichische Volksbank two years ago gave the Austrian lender an unfair advantage, urging it to come up with a revised restructuring plan to ensure its viability.

Volksbank, Austria's fourth-biggest lender, received a 1-billion-euro capital injection in 2009 and a guarantee covering a 3 billion euro liquidity facilty.

It submitted a restructuring plan to the European Commission in November last year in a bid to secure EU regulatory approval for the state bailout.

The EU executive said on Friday it had doubts whether the overhaul would secure the bank's viability and also whether it sufficiently addressed the distortion of competition due to the state support.

"I expect that the Austrian authorities submit as soon as possible a revised restructuring plan that clearly demonstrates how ÖVAG can become viable without continued state support and that credibly addresses competition distortions and burden sharing," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquín Almunia said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)