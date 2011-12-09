BRUSSELS Dec 9 EU antitrust regulators
are investigating whether state aid granted to Oesterreichische
Volksbank two years ago gave the Austrian lender an
unfair advantage, urging it to come up with a revised
restructuring plan to ensure its viability.
Volksbank, Austria's fourth-biggest lender, received a
1-billion-euro capital injection in 2009 and a guarantee
covering a 3 billion euro liquidity facilty.
It submitted a restructuring plan to the European Commission
in November last year in a bid to secure EU regulatory approval
for the state bailout.
The EU executive said on Friday it had doubts whether the
overhaul would secure the bank's viability and also whether it
sufficiently addressed the distortion of competition due to the
state support.
"I expect that the Austrian authorities submit as soon as
possible a revised restructuring plan that clearly demonstrates
how ÖVAG can become viable without continued state support and
that credibly addresses competition distortions and burden
sharing," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquín Almunia said in a
statement.
