BRUSSELS Dec 20 WestLB secured
EU approval on Tuesday for a revamp that will see the bailed-out
German bank slimmed down significantly, to offset billions of
euros it received in state aid during the financial crisis.
As part of the restructuring, WestLB will be split into a
regional bank, the Verbundbank, and the rest of its activities,
which will be sold off or transferred to a "bad bank" known as
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA), to be wound down.
The costs of the operational wind-down are estimated at
between 4.65 billion and 5.85 billion euros, to be borne by the
owners of the bank and Germany's SoFFin rescue fund, the
European Commission said in a statement.
The Commission said the latest restructuring plan, which
takes into account additional state aid granted to WestLB, once
Germany's third-largest landesbank, complied with EU rules.
"After June 30, 2012, WestLB will not engage in new banking
business and will be transformed into a servicing platform
including a run-down vehicle that holds legacy positions
transferred to or hedged by EAA," the European Commission said
in a statement.
Savings banks and authorities in the German state of North
Rhine-Westphalia and Germany's federal bank bailout fund SoFFin
will fund the extra cost for setting up the servicing platform.
