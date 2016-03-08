By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, March 8
BRUSSELS, March 8 The European Commission
proposed on Tuesday that workers from one European Union country
posted to work in another must be legally entitled the same pay
as local host country workers, rather than only to the host
country's minimum wage.
The Commission proposal is a revision of the 1996 EU law on
posted workers that has sparked controversy in the past as the
diverse 28-nation EU struggles to reconcile the freedom to offer
services across the whole bloc with stark differences in wealth
and levels of social protection among its members.
An average hour of work costs an employer 40.30 euros in
Denmark and 39.10 euros in Belgium, but only 3.80 euros in
Bulgaria, 4.60 euros in Romania or 8.40 euros in Poland,
according to Eurostat data for 2014.
A construction firm from Latvia, where the average hourly
labour cost is 6.60 euros, can therefore offer much higher than
that to its own Latvian workers to carry out a contract in
Sweden, where the hourly cost is 37.40 euros, and still remain
competitive compared to local Swedish firms.
"From now on, all the rules on remuneration that are applied
generally to local workers will also have to be granted to
posted workers," the Commission said.
"Remuneration will not only include the minimum rates of
pay, but also other elements such as bonuses or allowances where
applicable," it said in a statement.
The Commission believes raising the wages of all posted
workers to host country levels will remove what it calls "social
dumping", or unfair competition.
Critics say this will protect labour markets in rich
countries and certain sectors from any outside competition,
because a price of a service is a key factor in a contract.
Under current legislation, a company is not obliged to pay a
posted worker more than the minimum rate of pay set by the host
country. The Commission wants to change that.
"This can create wage differences between posted and local
workers and potentially lead to unfair competition between
companies. This means that posted workers are often remunerated
less than other workers for the same job," the Commission said.
Under the proposal posted workers should be covered with the
host country's universally applicable collective agreements.
Countries should also have the option to impose local
collective pay deals on subcontractors from other EU countries
hired by the main contractor from the host country.
Unlike now, also workers posted to another EU country for
less than two years, called temporary workers, would be covered
by the universally applicable collective pay agreements.
Those working abroad for more than two years would have all
the same rights as local workers, including protection against
unfair dismissal.
To become law, the proposal will have to be supported by EU
governments and the European Parliament.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)