By Foo Yun Chee and Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 30
LONDON, June 30 Europe's antitrust chief said on
Monday he could investigate Google's YouTube if he saw
any attempt by the company to abuse its dominant position in
online video searching.
The comments by European Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia came as he wraps up a separate case against Google, the
world's most popular search engine, which was triggered by
complaints from Microsoft and others.
"We are receiving more complaints, for instance the way
Google leverages the search engine," Almunia told a Chatham
House conference.
"YouTube for instance, it's another kind of activity where
Google can also leverage their market power in search engine,
and maybe this will give way to another investigation," he said.
Almunia said one issue was whether to extend the ongoing
case against Google following new complaints or to open a
separate investigation.
Last week, music trade association Impala asked European
Union antitrust regulators to intervene in a row with YouTube
over its paid streaming music service, saying some conditions
demanded by the company were anti-competitive.
YouTube, the world's most popular online video website, has
said the proposed new service would provide new revenue for the
music industry. It is aiming to launch it by the end of the
summer.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)