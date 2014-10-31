* Decision paves way for 234 million euro aid programme
* EU has been easing sanctions on Zimbabwe
BRUSSELS Oct 31 The European Union will take
another step towards normal relations with Zimbabwe from
Saturday by ending restrictions on aid, paving the way for 234
million euros ($293 million) of new funding, the bloc said on
Friday.
The 28-nation EU has been gradually easing sanctions on
Zimbabwe to encourage political reform, although it has kept an
asset freeze and a travel ban on veteran President Robert Mugabe
and his wife Grace, as well as an arms embargo.
The EU suspended budgetary support and aid for projects in
the southern African country in 2002 in response to human rights
violations and what it said were attempts by the Zimbabwean
government to prevent free elections.
Ten years later, the EU suspended these sanctions but did
not immediately reopen the development aid taps.
The restrictions on EU aid will expire altogether on
Saturday, the EU said, enabling the bloc, for the first time
since 2002, to make multi-year aid commitments to Zimbabwe and
to work with the government on how the money will be spent.
The Zimbabwe government and the EU are preparing a 234
million euro aid programme covering the period until 2020 "aimed
at helping Zimbabwe become a more democratic and prosperous
country," an EU statement said.
The programme will focus on health, agriculture-based
economic development, governance and institution-building.
EU states were divided in their response when Mugabe, now
90, won a fifth term as president in a July 2013 election that
was endorsed as free by African observers but denounced as
fraudulent by the opposition.
After a review, EU governments decided to stick to their
carrot-and-stick policy of gradual easing of sanctions with the
aim of encouraging positive change in Zimbabwe while retaining
some leverage over Mugabe to pursue reforms.
(1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Mark Heinrich)