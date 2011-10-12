FRANKFURT Oct 12 German Banking Association BdB
on Wednesday said proposals from the president of the European
Commission to accelerate capital raising at European banks are
unsuited for addressing the causes of the sovereign debt crisis.
Earlier on Wednesday the EU Commission's President Jose
Manuel Barroso called for "a fully coordinated approach to
strengthen Europe's banks", based on a stricter assessment of
bank health using a "temporary significantly higher capital
ratio of highest quality capital".
The BdB said the proposals are unsuited because they fail to
address the causes of the sovereign debt crisis. Banks have
already used the past months to strengten capital, the BdB said
in a statement.
Efforts to consider banning dividend payouts as a way to
accelerate capital accumulation could hinder efforts to raise
capital on the market, the BdB said.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)