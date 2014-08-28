MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's biggest oilfield
services company Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC) said on
Thursday that its future growth may suffer if western sanctions
over Ukraine are extended, after reporting a lower profit on the
weaker rouble.
"The recently announced sanctions have had no impact to date
on our activities in Russia," Alexander Djaparidze, Chief
Executive Officer, said in a statement.
"However, our future growth may suffer if the sanctions are
extended to other areas and, specifically, if our clients are
unable to expand into shale drilling at the levels envisaged."
Eurasia Drilling said its first-half net income declined 7.2
percent, year-on-year, to $201 million mainly due to a weaker
rouble.
January-June revenue decreased by 8.5 percent to $1.55
billion, while its EBITDA margin edged down to 25.9 percent from
26 percent in the year-earlier period.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)