MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's biggest oilfield
services company, Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), said
future growth may suffer if western sanctions over Ukraine are
extended, as it reported first-half profits hit by the weaker
rouble.
"The recently announced sanctions have had no impact to date
on our activities in Russia," Alexander Djaparidze, Chief
Executive Officer, said in a statement on Thursday.
"However, our future growth may suffer if the sanctions are
extended to other areas and, specifically, if our clients are
unable to expand into shale drilling at the levels envisaged."
EDC shares had declined by 0.3 percent as of 1210 GMT.
The company's bottom line was also hit after Russia's top
oil producer Rosneft decided to cooperate closer with
Norway's North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.
Eurasia Drilling said the share of Rosneft in its total
metres drilled decreased to 11 percent in January-to-June from
24 percent in the year-earlier period.
Chief Financial Officer Richard Anderson said Eurasia
Drilling was on the way to meeting its financial and operational
targets for the year and that revenues should increase.
Its first-half net income declined 7.2 percent to $201
million, mainly due to the weaker Russian currency.
January-to-June revenue decreased by 8.5 percent to $1.55
billion, while its EBITDA margin edged down to 25.9 percent from
26 percent in the year-earlier period.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Christian Lowe and
Tom Pfeiffer)