MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's biggest oilfield
services company Eurasia Drilling said on Tuesday its
first-half net income increased 24 percent, year-on-year, to
$181 million as it ramped up its drilling activities.
The company said top line revenue also increased 24 percent
in the first six months of the year to $1.56 billion, while
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) jumped 40 percent to $373 million on the back of a 23
percent rise in drilling output.
"We are confident that we will meet both our operational and
financial targets for the year," W. Richard Anderson, EDC's
Chief Financial Officer, said in a statement.