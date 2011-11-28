LONDON Nov 28 Russia-based Eurasia Drilling is aiming to become a premium-listed London Stock Exchange company, the latest in a line of Russian companies which are lured by deep liquidity and an ability to secure acquisition currency.

Eurasia is Russia's largest drilling company, and services the country's multi-billion dollar oil and gas industry.

"It's a goal for us but not a requirement," Kim Kruschwitz, vice president of Eurasia Drilling, told Reuters at a conference in London when asked whether Eurasia was considering a premium listing.

"We think it would be a good way for us to go because it will allow us to become (part of) an index," he said. "We think it's an excellent source of liquidity."

Asked if Eurasia would consider trying to join the FTSE-100 Index, Kruschwitz said: "Certainly, the 250".