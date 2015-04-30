(Adds detail)
MOSCOW, April 30 Russia's Eurasia Drilling
said on Thursday it had agreed to extend a deadline
on a proposed deal to sell a stake to international oilfield
services firm Schlumberger from to April 30 to May 31.
It said both companies were continuing to cooperate with the
Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) and the Commission
on Foreign Investment on the proposed merger.
Last month, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65
percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially
paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia's most
active oilfield services company.
Russian authorities have been concerned about complications
that could arise from future international sanctions impeding
the activity of investors operating in Russia.
The deal requires approval from the governmental commission.
Eurasia Drilling and FAS declined immediate comment.
Eurasia, whose shares lost about 60 percent of their value
last year because of the weakening Russian economy and increased
competition from state oil producer Rosneft, intends
to go private by delisting from the London Stock Exchange before
the deal is completed.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)