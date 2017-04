MOSCOW, April 30 Russia's Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday it had agreed to extend a deadline on a proposed deal to sell a stake to international oilfield services firm Schlumberger from to April 30 to May 31.

It said both companies were continuing to cooperate with the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service and the Commission on Foreign Investment on the proposed merger. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)