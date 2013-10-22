MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Tuesday its nine-month top line revenue rose 9.5 percent, year-on-year, to $2.63 billion on the back of increased drilling activity.

Eurasia Drilling said total drilling output during the first nine months of the year was up 3.3 percent and amounted to 4.7 million meters, while horizontal drilling volumes jumped by 35.3 percent, year-on-year, to 893 thousand meters for the period.

"Our business continued to benefit from ever-growing demand for more complex drilling and related services from our clients," Alexander Djaparidze, EDC's Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.