MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Monday its first-quarter top line revenue rose 6 percent, year-on-year, to $789 million on the back of increased drilling activity.

Eurasia Drilling said total drilling output during the first three months of the year was also up 6 percent and amounted to 1,366 thousand meters, while horizontal drilling volumes were slightly down, by 2 percent, year-on-year, to 208 thousand meters.