LONDON Feb 6 Kazakh mining group ENRC posted higher quarterly output in its key commodities, ferroalloys and iron ore and said it was confident on 2013.

London-listed ENRC, whose focus is Kazakhstan but which also has operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Wednesday said production of saleable ferroalloys rose 8.9 percent in the last three months of the year compared to the same period last year.

The company also posted a jump in production of 10.9 percent and 11.7 percent respectively for iron ore saleable concentrate and saleable pellets.

However, production problems within the company's aluminium operations, which it said had since been rectified, dented quarterly output of the commodity by 1.6 percent. Copper production in the last three months also fell, down 4 percent against the year-earlier period due to power supply disruptions.

ENRC, which from 2008 expanded aggressively outside its ferroalloys and Kazakh base but said in November it would narrow its focus, said it anticipated delivering a strong operational performance in 2013, having operated at full capacity across its key ferroalloys and iron ore divisions during the fourth quarter.