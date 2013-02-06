LONDON Feb 6 Kazakh mining group ENRC
posted higher quarterly output in its key commodities,
ferroalloys and iron ore and said it was confident on 2013.
London-listed ENRC, whose focus is Kazakhstan but which also
has operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Wednesday
said production of saleable ferroalloys rose 8.9 percent in the
last three months of the year compared to the same period last
year.
The company also posted a jump in production of 10.9 percent
and 11.7 percent respectively for iron ore saleable concentrate
and saleable pellets.
However, production problems within the company's aluminium
operations, which it said had since been rectified, dented
quarterly output of the commodity by 1.6 percent. Copper
production in the last three months also fell, down 4 percent
against the year-earlier period due to power supply disruptions.
ENRC, which from 2008 expanded aggressively outside its
ferroalloys and Kazakh base but said in November it would narrow
its focus, said it anticipated delivering a strong operational
performance in 2013, having operated at full capacity across its
key ferroalloys and iron ore divisions during the fourth
quarter.