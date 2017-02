LONDON, March 20 ENRC : * Declines to comment on internal probes, as of today does not see reason to

take "additional action" against any executives * CEO says cooperating with UK's serious fraud office on internal probes,

dialogue going "quite well" * CEO says company committed to remaining in ftse 100, has begun process to

increase freefloat * CEO says company has "options" to increase free float, decision of major

shareholders "important" for group to proceed * CFO says remains committed to 15-20 percent payout ratio