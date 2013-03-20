LONDON, March 20 ENRC :
* Says expects increase in benchmark ferrochrome price in Q2
* CFO says company can fully fund 2013 growth programme, but
will be "flexible"
on capex if market deteriorates
* CFO says has renegotiated debt covenant with lender sberbank
to 3.5 times net
debt to EBITDA, aligned with other covenants
* Chairman says ENRC is in talks with relevant parties to
increase freefloat,
does not see balance sheet issue
* Chairman says work on potential asset sales continues,
declines to comment
further
* CFO says company could see further impairments if copper,
aluminium prices
deteriorate
* Chairman says "perfectly comfortable" with results of first
whistleblower
investigation into potential wrongdoing