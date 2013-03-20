LONDON, March 20 ENRC : * Says expects increase in benchmark ferrochrome price in Q2 * CFO says company can fully fund 2013 growth programme, but will be "flexible"

on capex if market deteriorates * CFO says has renegotiated debt covenant with lender sberbank to 3.5 times net

debt to EBITDA, aligned with other covenants * Chairman says ENRC is in talks with relevant parties to increase freefloat,

does not see balance sheet issue * Chairman says work on potential asset sales continues, declines to comment

further * CFO says company could see further impairments if copper, aluminium prices

deteriorate * Chairman says "perfectly comfortable" with results of first whistleblower

investigation into potential wrongdoing