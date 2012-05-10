(Refiles to add missing word in headline)

MOSCOW May 10 ENRC : * Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation PLC says production restored to full available capacity across most of principal commodities. Copper production increased by 36.8 pct in first-quarter, compared to Q1 2011; * Planned capital expenditure for the year expected to be approximately $2.7 billion; * Revenue decreased significantly when compared to very strong Q1 2011, principally driven by decline in prices for our main commodities; (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)