* To pay up to $650 mln to buy stake from ENRC founders

* Acquisition to lift ENRC coal capacity to over 25 mtpa

* Independent shareholders to vote on deal on Nov 7

* CEO mulls future development within platinum sector (Adds analyst quotes, updates shares, adds detail)

By Julie Crust

LONDON, Oct 11 Miner ENRC plans to buy the outstanding 75 percent of Kazakh coal producer Shubarkol Komir from ENRC's founder shareholders for up to $650 million, giving it access to low-cost coal for its existing operations and expansion plans.

The acquisition -- intended to support ENRC's low-cost profile by supplying inexpensive coal for its key ferroalloys, iron ore and aluminium divisions -- comes just weeks after the miner completed a corporate governance review after a bruising disagreement between the founders and some board members.

The founders have stayed away from day-to-day operations and instead endorsed an independent board. [IDnL5E7KS0FK]

As a transaction linked to its key shareholders -- the first since the review -- Tuesday's acquisition will require approval from other shareholders at a meeting due to be held on Nov. 7 and, if approved, could be completed by the end of next month, ENRC Chief Executive Felix Vulis said.

Vulis told Reuters he was "pretty confident" that the acquisition would get shareholder approval and that the amount to be paid was a fair price.

"We secured the deal when the price of coal was $45-55 a tonne, today it is twice as much," said Vulis. "We have been through a very thorough appraisal process," he said, noting that both advisers valued the deal in line with ENRC.

Credit Suisse advised ENRC and provided a fairness opinion, while Lazard advised the independent non-executive directors.

The Kazakh miner said in a statement that it would exercise its option to buy the Shubarkol shareholding from the trio, who together own 43.8 percent of London-listed ENRC, for $600 million plus assumed debt of $50 million.

ENRC acquired the initial stake for $200 million in cash in 2009, along with a call option on the remainder.

"It is the first transaction that could have corporate governance concerns following the new board, but I haven't really got any concerns," analyst Gavin Wood at Arbuthnot in London said.

"In terms of the value of the acquisition, it is more strategic, in that they are controlling the source of the coal that they need, as opposed to any big synergies in terms of integration."

Analysts at Liberum said the deal price implied ENRC was paying 7.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

"ENRC is well-placed to fund the acquisition however, for us, the proof will be in the pudding as ENRC increase product diversification and demonstrate the cost benefits of securing additional raw materials to drive its Kazakh businesses," Liberum analyst Ash Lazenby said in a note.

The acquisition of Shubarkol, a thermal coal producer that produced about 6.0 million tonnes of coal last year, will raise ENRC's coal production capacity in Kazakhstan to more than 25 million tonnes a year.

"This is an important strategic acquisition which secures reliable access to the supply of relatively high quality and low-cost thermal coal," Vulis said.

"We are consuming more than one million tonnes of this coal within our enterprises in Kazakhstan," he said.

MORE DEALS?

Current valuation levels for miners are close to the lows hit during the 2008 crisis, making potential targets cheap, and enabling cash-rich miners such as Glencore to lift minority stakes in existing companies.

ENRC has been among the large-cap firms publicly stating its appetite for "opportunistic" deals.

ENRC has a 14.35 percent stake in Northam Platinum , a major South African platinum producer, that has seen its shares fall almost a third this year.

"We are pretty much considering our future development within this sector," Vulis said, adding that an announcement would be made in due course.

ENRC said it planned to use about 50 percent of the semi-coke and the majority of the coke produced by Shubarkol in its own operations and would sell the majority of the thermal coal to third-party customers.

Shubarkol has estimated proved and probable coal reserves of about 326.2 million tonnes, as of the start of this year.

Shares in ENRC were down 3.3 percent at around 1300 GMT, marginally underperforming the sector . (Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Adveith Nair and Helen Massy-Beresford)