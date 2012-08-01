(Adds details, background)

LONDON Aug 1 Kazakh mining group ENRC reported a drop in second-quarter output from its key ferroalloys and iron ore divisions, hit by repair work, but saw increased production from its growing copper arm.

The London-listed miner's headline 0.9 percent dip in ferroalloys over the three months was largely due to a 3 percent drop in high-carbon ferrochrome output, blamed on repairs at its Aksu furnaces completed during the quarter, which offset increases elsewhere in the division.

The miner also reported a drop in iron ore extracted and a 13.5 percent drop in primary concentrate produced, as a temporary decline in ore quality added to repairs on its railways which meant less ore was available for processing.

Saleable production was down 12.3 percent on the year ago to 3.6 million tonnes.

ENRC's growing copper arm saw second-quarter saleable copper rise 15.5 percent on the year ago as extracted more ore and grades improved, though power cuts meant production was slightly below the first three months of the year. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Rhys Jones)