UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 12 French financial holding company Eurazeo said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks to buy board game maker Asmodee in a deal that gives the company an enterprise value of 143 million euros ($192 million).
In a statement, Eurazeo said it would invest around 102 million euros in the French company, which distributes card games and board games including Time's Up and Jungle Speed, while Asmodee's managers and founders would reinvest about 13 million euros.
The transaction is still subject to consultation with staff representatives and regulatory approval, Eurazeo said. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources