BRIEF-Everest Investments FY net loss widens to 22.0 million zlotys
* Reported on Monday FY operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
PARIS Nov 13 Eurazeo says in a statement on Thursday:
* Q3 sales up 5.1 percent on comparable basis to 1.49 billion euro ($1.85 billion)
* Says net asset value stood at 68 euro per share at end Sept, down 2.8 percent from June Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud)
DUBAI, March 21 Major Gulf stock markets were marginally higher in quiet, early trade on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties climbed after its annual general meeting discussed expansion plans.
GENEVA, March 21 Kenya's central bank expects to lift Chase Bank out of receivership soon by bringing in new shareholders, the governor of the central bank, Patrick Njoroge, said.