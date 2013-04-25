UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 25 Investment group Eurazeo said it plans to redeem exchangeable Danone bonds early following the recent rise in the yoghurt maker's share price.
The move will lead to a positive impact of 131 million euros ($170.24 million) on pre-tax profit, as well as 4.8 million of dividends on Danone's 2012 profits, Eurazeo said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources