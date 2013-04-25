PARIS, April 25 Investment group Eurazeo said it plans to redeem exchangeable Danone bonds early following the recent rise in the yoghurt maker's share price.

The move will lead to a positive impact of 131 million euros ($170.24 million) on pre-tax profit, as well as 4.8 million of dividends on Danone's 2012 profits, Eurazeo said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)