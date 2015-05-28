PARIS May 28 French car rental business
Europcar, which investment group Eurazeo plans to list
on the stock exchange next month, raised its full-year profit
target as it announced a debt refinancing at better conditions
than it had expected.
Europcar, in which Eurazeo holds 87 percent, said it now
expects to achieve a net profit of about 125 million euros ($137
million) in 2015 instead of the 120 million previously forecast.
The company said on Thursday it successfully sold 475
million euros of senior notes due in 2022. The amount is
equivalent to the capital increase Europcar plans as part of its
June initial public offering (IPO).
Europcar said it would use the net bond proceeds, which will
be available once the flotation is completed, to redeem in full
its existing subordinated notes due in 2018. It also plans to
use the capital increase to redeem notes due in 2017.
"Since the conditions of the refinancing transactions ...
are better than Europcar's initial expectations, the group
upgrades by 5 million euros," Europcar said in a statement
referring to its forecast for net profit excluding one-time
items.
Debt rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's earlier
this week indicated they may upgrade their ratings on Europcar
following the completion of the float.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Holmes)