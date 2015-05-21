(Adds comments on IPO market, details)

By Matthieu Protard and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS May 21 French car rental business Europcar, owned by investment group Eurazeo, still plans to list on the stock market by the end of June and expects to raise 475 million euros ($528 million) in fresh capital, its finance chief said on Thursday.

Europcar Chief Financial Officer Caroline Parot said the company would use the proceeds of its capital raising in particularly to reduce its debt. The company's net corporate debt totalled 607 million euros as of March 31.

Eurazeo will part with some of its stake in the initial public offering but will remain a "significant" shareholder, Parot said. Europcar also plans to set up a supervisory board chaired by former French postal service head Jean-Paul Bailly.

Europcar added that it expected to "continue to deliver profitable growth in full years 2015, 2016 and 2017 and to pay dividends in 2017".

The company is targeting 3-5 percent underlying sales growth over the next three years, as well as an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of over 13 percent by 2017.

Europcar said it aimed to pay an annual dividend starting in 2017 equal to at least 30 percent of net profit.

The move suggests confidence in investor interest in French listings despite recent decisions by solar group Solairedirect and medical diagnostic services company Labco to postpone their IPOs.

"Investor appetite is still there," Greg Revenu, managing partner at investment bank Bryan, Garnier & Co, said earlier this week. "However, since there are more IPOs, it's true that investors are more selective."

Nine French companies listed on the stock market in the first three months of this year, up from four a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Labco scrapped its plans for a May stock market listing worth up to 545 million euros, blaming market volatility despite "strong support" from investors. Solairedirect put its 175 million listing on hold last month because of insufficient demand for the shares.

French energy services and electrical engineering group Spie, which postponed its IPO last autumn, filed a registration document with French regulators on Wednesday, meanwhile, indicating it still planned to pursue a listing.

"I remain positive on the IPO market," BNP Paribas global head of equity capital markets Thierry Olive said earlier this week. "The stock market is willing to pay for quality assets." ($1 = 0.8996 euros)