PARIS May 21 French car rental business Europcar, owned by investment group Eurazeo, still plans to list on the stock market by the end of June and expects to raise 475 million euros ($528 million) in fresh capital, its finance chief said on Thursday.

The company will use the proceeds of the capital raising notably to reduce its debt, Chief Financial Officer Caroline Parot said on a conference call. Europcar's net corporate debt totalled 607 million euros as of March 31.

Parot said Eurazeo would part with some of its stake in the initial public offering but would remain a "significant" shareholder. Europcar also planned to set up a supervisory board chaired by former French postal service head Jean-Paul Bailly.

Europcar added that it expected to "continue to deliver profitable growth in full years 2015, 2016 and 2017 and to pay dividends in 2017". ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)