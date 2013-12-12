BRIEF-Kiwoom Asset Management sells 3.2 pct stake in Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition
March 10 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
PARIS Dec 12 French private investment fund Eurazeo said on Thursday it would buy back 5.1 pct of its capital for a cost of 181 million euros. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
March 10 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
March 10 Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla