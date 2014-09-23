BRIEF-Ratos subsidiary Bisnode buys Global Group in Germany
* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider
PARIS, Sept 23 French financial holding company Eurazeo said on Tuesday it has around 700 million euros in cash available after its wholly-owned unit Ray Investment sold its remaining 7.13 percent stake in electrical equipment supplier Rexel.
The sale of 20.9 million Rexel shares raised around 320 million euros, Eurazeo said in a statement.
Eurazeo, which had invested in Rexel in 2012, multiplied its initial investment by nearly 2.3 times during the period, it said.
LONDON, March 17 Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond's private equity firm and an investment vehicle of the Qatari royal family said on Friday that they have agreed to buy British stock broker Panmure Gordon.
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC