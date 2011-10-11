(Adds detail)

FRANKFURT, OCT 11 Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gne.DE interrupted trading on its electronic derivatives platform Eurex on Tuesday to investigate technical problems.

Trading on Eurex had been interrupted "to avoid any threat to the functioning of Exchange trading", the stock exchange operator said in a statement.

Earlier, Deutsche Boerse said it had been experiencing technical problems.

"We are investigating and will keep you informed," Deutsche Boerse said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)