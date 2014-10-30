BRIEF-Russia's TMK says Q4 net profit jumps to $84 mln
* Anticipates stronger financial results for FY 2017 supported by an improved performance of the American division;
MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday its nine-month revenue declined 9.9 percent, year-on-year, to $2.37 billion as drilling activity fell.
Eurasia Drilling said total drilling during the first nine months of the year was down 7 percent on the same period a year earlier and amounted to 4.38 million metres, while horizontal drilling volumes rose by the same pace.
The company's nine-month EBITDA margin reached a record high of 28.3 percent, up from 26.9 percent in January-September 2013. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro said on Monday it recommended a dividend of 171.75 roubles ($2.90) per share or a total of 4.6 billion roubles for the second half of 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 13 Innogy's Npower, one of Britain's big-six power and gas providers, lost customers in the hotly contested British retail market last year, pointing to a "challenging" environment.