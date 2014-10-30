MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday its nine-month revenue declined 9.9 percent, year-on-year, to $2.37 billion as drilling activity fell.

Eurasia Drilling said total drilling during the first nine months of the year was down 7 percent on the same period a year earlier and amounted to 4.38 million metres, while horizontal drilling volumes rose by the same pace.

The company's nine-month EBITDA margin reached a record high of 28.3 percent, up from 26.9 percent in January-September 2013. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)