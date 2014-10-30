(Adds detail, financial director's statement)

MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday its nine-month revenue fell 9.9 percent, year-on-year, to $2.37 billion because of declining drilling activity.

Eurasia Drilling (EDC), an oilfield services company spun off from Russia's leading private oil producer Lukoil in 2004, said total drilling during the first nine months of the year was down 7 percent on the same period a year earlier and amounted to 4.38 million metres.

Horizontal drilling volumes rose by the same pace.

Horizontal drilling is technically more challenging and more expensive than conventional vertical drilling but taps hydrocarbon reservoirs more efficiently and yields better flows.

The company's nine-month EBITDA margin reached a record high of 28.3 percent, up from 26.9 percent in January-September 2013.

EDC, whose market share stands at around 28 percent in Russia, has been reshaping its portfolio of clients after Russia's top oil producer Rosneft decided last year to develop its own servicing business.

EDC said the share of its largest customer, Lukoil, increased to 62 percent of total metres drilled during the first nine months of 2014, from 56 percent, while the share of Rosneft declined to 9 percent from 25 percent.

"We are well placed to meet both our operational and financial targets for this and future years," Richard Anderson, EDC's chief financial officer, said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)